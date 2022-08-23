Taiwan warns of "heavy price" of invasion on anniversary of battle with China

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen warned of Taiwan's determination to defend itself and the "heavy price" sure to be wrought by potential invaders while speaking at an anniversary event marking the confrontation between China and Taiwan in the 1950s.

Why it matters: Tensions between Taiwan and China have soared in recent weeks in light of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to the island nation, which China decried as a violation of its sovereignty and sparked days of live ammunition drills around Taiwan by China.

The big picture: Tsai was commemorating a 1958 battle between Taiwan and China, in which Taiwan successfully defended two if its islands, Kinmen and Matsu, against a monthlong Chinese bombardment, per Reuters.