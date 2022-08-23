1 hour ago - World
Taiwan warns of "heavy price" of invasion on anniversary of battle with China
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen warned of Taiwan's determination to defend itself and the "heavy price" sure to be wrought by potential invaders while speaking at an anniversary event marking the confrontation between China and Taiwan in the 1950s.
Why it matters: Tensions between Taiwan and China have soared in recent weeks in light of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to the island nation, which China decried as a violation of its sovereignty and sparked days of live ammunition drills around Taiwan by China.
The big picture: Tsai was commemorating a 1958 battle between Taiwan and China, in which Taiwan successfully defended two if its islands, Kinmen and Matsu, against a monthlong Chinese bombardment, per Reuters.
- "This battle defended Taiwan for us, and it also declared to the world that no threat can shake the determination of the Taiwanese people to defend their country," Tsai said in remarks released by her office.
- "What we need to do is to let the enemy understand that Taiwan has the determination and preparation to defend the country and the ability to defend itself," she added.
- "Invading Taiwan or attempting to invade Taiwan will pay a heavy price and will be strongly condemned by the international community."