32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. obtains warrant to seize Russian energy company's $45 million plane

Shawna Chen
Photo of fighter jets demonstrating the colors of the Russian flag as they fly over buildings
Russian jet fighters showcase the colors of Russian flag as they fly over the Red Square during rehearsals for the Victory Day Parade on May 7, 2022 in Moscow, Russia. Photo: Contributor/ via Getty Images

The U.S. has obtained a warrant to seize an aircraft owned by Russian oil and gas company PJSC LUKOIL, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: It's one of several Russian-owned assets seized by the U.S. since the Biden administration began issuing sanctions in response to Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Details: Sanctions issued by the U.S. Department of Commerce include barring the export, reexport or in-country transfer of U.S.-manufactured aircraft to or within Russia without a valid license or license exception.

  • The LUKOIL-owned Boeing airplane, however, has flown into and out of Russia in violation of the sanctions, the DOJ said.
  • The $45 million plane is believed to be in Russia at the moment.
  • A district court has now authorized the seizure, finding "probable cause" that flight operations violate federal law.

