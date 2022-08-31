U.S. obtains warrant to seize Russian energy company's $45 million plane

The U.S. has obtained a warrant to seize an aircraft owned by Russian oil and gas company PJSC LUKOIL, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: It's one of several Russian-owned assets seized by the U.S. since the Biden administration began issuing sanctions in response to Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Details: Sanctions issued by the U.S. Department of Commerce include barring the export, reexport or in-country transfer of U.S.-manufactured aircraft to or within Russia without a valid license or license exception.

The LUKOIL-owned Boeing airplane, however, has flown into and out of Russia in violation of the sanctions, the DOJ said.

The $45 million plane is believed to be in Russia at the moment.

A district court has now authorized the seizure, finding "probable cause" that flight operations violate federal law.

