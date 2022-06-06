A federal judge on Monday signed off on a warrant allowing the Department of Justice to seize two U.S.-made aircraft owned by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

Why it matters: It is yet another step by the U.S. and its allies to seize the assets of wealthy Russians with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The big picture: The U.S. imposed new sanctions against Russia after its invasion of Ukraine that included expanded bans on the "export, reexport, or in-country transfer of, among other things, aircraft and aircraft parts ... to or within Russia without a license," FBI agent Alan Fowler wrote in an affidavit filed to the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

The two jets belonging to Abramovich are a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner and a Gulfstream G650ER.

Both aircraft were manufactured in the U.S. and require a special license to be flown from a foreign country into Russia.

"But no licenses were applied for or issued. Nor was any license exception available, including because the Boeing and the Gulfstream were each owned and/or controlled by a Russian national: Roman Abramovich," Fowler wrote.

The Gulfstream jet is believed to be currently in Russia, while the Dreamliner was flown to Russia in violation of regulations in March and is currently in Dubai.

Flashback: Abramovich was sanctioned by the U.K. in March in the wake of Russia's invasion.