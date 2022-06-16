Federal prosecutors move to seize $5.3 million from Russian oligarch

Federal prosecutors in New York have moved to seize more than $5.3 million from the U.S. bank account of sanctioned Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev, according to a court document filed Wednesday.

Driving the news: The seizure relates to Malofeyev's indictment in early April by the Department of Justice, which announced at the time that it would seek to seize "millions of dollars from a U.S. financial institution" as proceeds traceable to the violations.

The big picture: Malofeyev was initially sanctioned by the U.S. in 2014 for his role in seeking to undermine "democratic processes and institutions in Ukraine," according to the Department of Justice.