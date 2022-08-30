UN Chief: Pakistan floods are "monsoon on steroids"

The devastating floods in Pakistan are the result of a "monsoon on steroids," U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres warned in remarks Tuesday.

Driving the news: More than 33 million people have been impacted by the floods that have accompanied the start of the monsoon season in June. At least 1,130 people have died as a result, AP reported on Monday.

Monsoons have hit Pakistan "earlier and more heavily than usual" this year, with more monsoons expected in September, per AP.

Sherry Rehman, Pakistan's minister for climate change, dubbed the floods a "climate catastrophe" earlier this week.

The extreme floods have been linked to climate change, as studies indicate that extreme precipitation events are becoming more intense and longer-lasting as global temperatures increase.

What they're saying: "The Pakistani people are facing a monsoon on steroids — the relentless impact of epochal levels of rain and flooding," Guterres said, noting that "every province of the country has been affected."

Guterres announced that the U.N. was launching a $160 million appeal to support the response to the floods and urged nations to step up and do their part to help.

"South Asia is one of the world’s global climate crisis hotspots. People living in these hotspots are 15 times more likely to die from climate impacts," he said.

"Let’s stop sleepwalking towards the destruction of our planet by climate change."

"Today, it’s Pakistan. Tomorrow, it could be your country."

Go deeper: