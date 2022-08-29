A massive relief operation in under way in Pakistan, where monsoonal flooding has impacted 33 million people and killed at least 1,061 — as heavy rains continue to lash parts of the country, per AFP.

The big picture: Pakistan's government has declared a national emergency over the "climate catastrophe," which displaced people across the country. Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari told Reuters Monday the scale of the destruction is "overwhelming" and he hopes for international financial assistance.

Displaced people receive food aid at a flooded area in Charsadda, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on Aug. 28. Photo: Hussain Ali/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

People gather in front of a road damaged by flood waters following heavy monsoon rains in Madian area in Pakistan's northern Swat Valley on Aug. 27. Photo: Abdul Majeed/AFP via Getty Images

A man uses a plastic drum to cross a flooded area after heavy monsoon rains in Jacobabad, Sindh province, on Aug. 26. Photo: Asif Hassan/AFP via Getty Images

People wade through flooded mud water after heavy monsoon rainfall in the border town of Chaman in Balochistan province on Aug. 25. Photo: Abdul Basit/AFP via Getty Images