1 hour ago
In photos: Catastrophic flooding devastates Pakistan
A massive relief operation in under way in Pakistan, where monsoonal flooding has impacted 33 million people and killed at least 1,061 — as heavy rains continue to lash parts of the country, per AFP.
The big picture: Pakistan's government has declared a national emergency over the "climate catastrophe," which displaced people across the country. Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari told Reuters Monday the scale of the destruction is "overwhelming" and he hopes for international financial assistance.