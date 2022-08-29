Skip to main content
In photos: Catastrophic flooding devastates Pakistan

Rebecca Falconer
Displaced people wade through a flooded area in Charsadda, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan on August 28.
Displaced people wade through a flooded area in Charsadda, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan on Aug. 28. Photo: Hussain Ali/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A massive relief operation in under way in Pakistan, where monsoonal flooding has impacted 33 million people and killed at least 1,061 — as heavy rains continue to lash parts of the country, per AFP.

The big picture: Pakistan's government has declared a national emergency over the "climate catastrophe," which displaced people across the country. Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari told Reuters Monday the scale of the destruction is "overwhelming" and he hopes for international financial assistance.

Displaced people receive food aid at a flooded area in Charsadda, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan on August 28.
Displaced people receive food aid at a flooded area in Charsadda, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on Aug. 28. Photo: Hussain Ali/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
People gather in front of a road damaged by flood waters following heavy monsoon rains in Madian area in Pakistan's northern Swat Valley on August 27.
People gather in front of a road damaged by flood waters following heavy monsoon rains in Madian area in Pakistan's northern Swat Valley on Aug. 27. Photo: Abdul Majeed/AFP via Getty Images
A man uses a plastic drum to cross a flooded area after heavy monsoon rains in Jacobabad, Sindh province, on August 26.
A man uses a plastic drum to cross a flooded area after heavy monsoon rains in Jacobabad, Sindh province, on Aug. 26. Photo: Asif Hassan/AFP via Getty Images
People wade through flooded mud water after heavy monsoon rainfall in the border town of Chaman in Balochistan province on August 25,.
People wade through flooded mud water after heavy monsoon rainfall in the border town of Chaman in Balochistan province on Aug. 25. Photo: Abdul Basit/AFP via Getty Images
Residents move their belongings from their submerged houses after heavy monsoon rainfall in the flood affected area of Rajanpur district in Punjab province on August 24.
Residents move their belongings from their submerged houses after heavy monsoon rainfall in the flood affected area of Rajanpur district in Punjab province on Aug. 24. Photo: Shahid Saeed MirzaI/AFP via Getty Images
