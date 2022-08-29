Skip to main content
Energy & Environment

Enormity of Pakistan floods viewed from space

Aïda Amer
Village and fields before and after flooding in Rajanpur, Pakistan as of August 28, 2022. Photo: Maxar
The scope and severity of the flooding in Pakistan from two months of unusually heavy monsoon rains is drawing comparisons to the devastating rains of 2010. In some respects, it may exceed that benchmark.

The big picture: The flooding is especially severe in Sindh and Balochistan provinces in the country's south, where the Indus River has swelled well beyond its banks.

Zoom out: Satellite images capture the enormity of the challenge facing Pakistan — home to about 220 million people — in responding to this disaster.

Before and after satellite imagery showing the scale of flooding of the Indus River in Pakistan.
Overview of the Indus River before and after flooding in Rajanpur, Pakistan as of Aug. 28. Photo: Maxar
Before and after close up satellite imagery showing the scale of flooding within a village in Pakistan.
Close up view of homes and fields before and during flooding in Rajanpur, Pakistan as of Aug. 28. Photo: Maxar
Before and after satellite imagery showing the scale of flooding along the Indus River in Pakistan affecting fields and homes.
Fields and homes along the Indus River before and flooding in Rojhan, Pakistan as of Aug. 28. Photo: Maxar
