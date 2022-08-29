3 separate shootings in U.S. leave 9 people dead

A gunman shot "at random" in Detroit, killing three people and injuring another over a period of about 2.5 hours on Sunday, police said.

Driving the news: The Detroit Police Department said in a statement "vital tips" led police to arrest a suspect on Sunday evening following a search involving the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Department of Homeland Security, per AP.

What they're saying: "Once again, Detroiters are reeling after lives were senselessly taken at random from our community. We mourn their loss and pray for those fighting for their lives at this hour," said Detroit Police Chief James White in the DPD's statement.

The big picture: The Detroit attack was one of at least two mass shootings to occur on Sunday morning, defined as four or more people hurt or killed by gunfire.

Police said a man in Houston shot five tenants at an apartment block the same day, killing three people and setting fire to units. A suspect has been arrested in that shooting.

Meanwhile, police in Bend, Oregon, said a shooting at a Safeway grocery store left two people dead on Sunday evening.

"Police found an additional person, believed to be the shooter, deceased in the store," per a Bend Police Department statement.

