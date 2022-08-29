Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic nominee for Texas governor, announced Sunday he's postponing events after being treated in a San Antonio hospital for a bacterial infection.

Driving the news: "While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the doctors' recommendations," O'Rourke tweeted. "I am sorry to have had to postpone events because of this, but promise to be back on the road with you as soon as I am able."

