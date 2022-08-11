Beto O'Rourke (D) on Wednesday snapped back at a heckler who laughed as the Texas gubernatorial candidate described the weapon used to murder 19 children and two teachers in the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting earlier this year.

What he said: “It may be funny to you, motherf--ker, but it’s not funny to me, OK?” O’Rourke told the heckler. The crowd applauded.

Flashback: Earlier this year, O'Rourke interrupted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott during a press conference in the immediate aftermath of the Uvalde shooting, Axios' Jacob Knutson reports.

“You are doing nothing. You are offering up nothing. You said this was not predictable. This was totally predictable when you choose not to do anything," O'Rourke said before he was removed from the press conference.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin called the gubernatorial candidate a "sick son of a b**** that would come to a deal like this to make a political issue."

