A golf course in New York City managed by former President Donald Trump's business will host a women's golf tournament backed by Saudi Arabia in the fall, per the Associated Press.

Why it matters: Trump previously faced criticism for hosting a Saudi-backed LIV Golf event at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, back in July.

Victims of 9/11 protested the competition and criticized the former president for hosting the Saudi-backed event. Fifteen of the 19 attackers on 9/11 were citizens of Saudi Arabia.

Driving the news: The Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx, which is owned by New York City and managed by Trump's business, will host the upcoming Aramco Team Series in October, per AP.

The series — which had its first event in 2020 while labeled as the Saudi Ladies Team International series — is financed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which also backs LIV Golf.

Trump Golf Links Ferry Point and the Aramco Team Series did not immediately respond to Axios' requests for comment.

The big picture: Earlier this summer, Trump lent his support to Saudi Arabia in hosting the LIV Golf circuit at his venue, saying the competition would help improve the Middle Eastern country's image.

The former president said in July that the LIV Golf circuit was "worth billions of dollars" in publicity for Saudi Arabia.

"I think LIV has been a great thing for Saudi Arabia, for the image of Saudi Arabia," Trump told the Wall Street Journal. "I think it’s going to be an incredible investment from that standpoint, and that’s more valuable than lots of other things because you can’t buy that — even with billions of dollars."

Saudi Arabia has been widely criticized for its poor record on human rights, including the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. As president, Trump defended the Saudi regime, and his administration refused to release a report by the US intelligence community detailing the kingdom's role in the killing.

The intrigue: In April, a judge threw out a request from New York City to cancel Trump's management contract with the Ferry Links location, the New York Times reports.

Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio tried to terminate the Trump Organization's contract with the golf course following the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021. The judge found New York City wrongly terminated the contract, per NYT.

