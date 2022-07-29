9/11 families protest outside Trump golf course as Saudi-backed LIV kicks off

Survivors of 9/11 and their family members on Friday blasted former President Donald Trump and pro golfers for participating in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf event at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. this week.

Why it matters: Victims of the September 11 attacks have been protesting the LIV Golf event due to the circuit's ties to Saudi Arabia. Fifteen of the 19 attackers on 9/11 were citizens of Saudi Arabia.

What they're saying: "If we can't get a golfer to at least look us in the eye and tell us that they're doing it for the money ... they're cowards," Brett Eagleson, founder of the 9/11 Justice group said at a press conference from Bedminster, N.J. "Our loved ones are the heroes. The golfers and the former president are cowards."

Juliet Scoso, a member of the 9/11 Justice group, accused the former president, as well as golfers Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson, of selling out their loyalty to the United States.

"We 9/11 families would trade any amount of money in the world just to see our loved ones again," she said.

Flashback: Families of 9/11 victims have been criticizing the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour this week, asking Trump to cancel the event and launching an ad that criticized the former president, the Washington Post reports.

In response, Trump told the Wall Street Journal earlier this week that he "can't really comment" on the 9/11 families concerns "because I don’t know exactly what they're saying, and what they're saying who did what."

Trump this week told ESPN that "nobody has gotten to the bottom of 9/11."

