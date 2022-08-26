Prosecutor seeks Mark Meadows testimony in Georgia election probe

The Fulton County district attorney investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election is seeking testimony from former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, according to court documents.

Driving the news: Prosecutor Fani Willis also filed petitions Thursday for testimonies from other Trump allies including former campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn, ex-campaign lawyer Sidney Powell and retired Army colonel James Phil Waldron.

Representatives for Meadows did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Why it matters: Meadows and Powell are among Trump's closest allies to be subpoenaed in the investigation, along with for Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Trump's onetime personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who appeared before the special grand jury last week.

Powell and Waldron spread baseless claims of election fraud.

Details: The petitions for testimony serve as precursors to subpoenas in a process required since they don't live in Georgia, according to AP.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who is overseeing the special grand jury, signed off on the petitions, verifying that the testimonies are a “necessary and material” witness for the investigation, AP reported.

The big picture: The special grand jury can meet until May 2023 but the Fulton County DA has said the investigation could end before then.