Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech over COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna is suing Pfizer and BioNTech, alleging they copied technology that Moderna first developed well before the pandemic in producing the first COVID-19 vaccine approved in the U.S., the company announced Friday.

Driving the news: The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts as well as in Germany, seeks unspecified monetary damages for patent infringement.

Editor's note: This is a breaking story and will be updated.