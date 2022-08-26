The primaries this week solidified a stunning turnaround for Democrats in this election cycle, fueled by passion around the abortion rights issue. How much does that change the assumption that Republicans will run away with control of both the House and the Senate?

And, Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan splits Washington.

Plus, all eyes on fed chair Jerome Powell ahead of Friday's speech from Jackson Hole.

Guests: Axios' Margaret Talev and Neil Irwin.

Credits: Axios Today is produced by Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alexandra Botti, Lydia McMullen-Laird, Alex Sugiura, and Ben O'Brien. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at [email protected]. You can text questions, comments and story ideas to Niala as a text or voice memo to 202-918-4893.

