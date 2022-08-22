Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) arrived in Taiwan Sunday as part of a U.S. delegation on a four-day trade trip, officials in Taipei announced.

The big picture: A U.S. congressional trip to Taiwan last week further angered China's government, which earlier this month conducted military drills near the self-governing island to protest House Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei.

Photo: Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Twitter

Driving the news: Holcomb noted in a statement that the "economic development trip" follows "two recent semiconductor industry announcements in Indiana including Taiwan-based MediaTek, as well as the recent signing of the federal CHIPS Act, placing a focus on strengthening Indiana's technology microelectronics ecosystem."

The delegation that also includes the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, the state's commerce secretary and Purdue University officials will also focus on strengthening the state's economic and academic partnerships, reinforcing the state's commitment to innovation, according to Holcomb.

Taiwan's presidential office spokesperson Chang Tun-Han said Holcomb would meet with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen Monday, per CNN.

Of note: Qin Gang, China's ambassador to the U.S., said last week Beijing would view further U.S. official travel to Taiwan, arms sales or naval activity near Taipei as provocations that would further destabilize relations and prevent progress on other issues.