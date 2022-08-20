Skip to main content
Romney: Cheney will lose if she seeks 2024 Republican nomination

Liz Cheney
U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) speaks to supporters at a primary night event August 16, 2022 in Jackson, Wyoming. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

If Liz Cheney seeks the GOP’s presidential nomination in 2024, the outgoing congresswoman's bid will end in another defeat, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) predicts.

Driving the news: After losing her primary this month to a Trump-backed challenger, Cheney has indicated she will begin laying the groundwork for a potential run for the White House as an alternative for anti-Trump Republicans.

What he’s saying: "I don’t know if she really wants to do that. She would not become the nominee if she were to run. I can’t imagine that would occur," Romney told attendees at a Chamber of Commerce event in Utah on Thursday, per Deseret News.

  • Romney backed Cheney in her primary, but acknowledged her chances were slim “in the time of Trump,” according to Business Insider.

State of play: Cheney has been a vehement critic of Trump, and that's already cost her another term in Congress.

  • In addition to supporting his impeachment, she has worked closely with Democrats on the investigation into his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
  • "I believe that Donald Trump continues to pose a very grave threat and risk to our republic," Cheney said on the "Today" show. "And I think that defeating him is going to require a broad and united front of Republicans, Democrats and Independents, and that’s what I intend to be a part of."

Yes, but: Keeping Trump from winning the nomination if he ultimately runs again might be impossible, Romney said.

  • "My party has changed a great deal over the last decade. It will change again over the next 10 years. I can’t tell you how, but I think we’ll have more voices than one at some point," Romney said, Deseret News reports.
  • "But right now one voice, and that’s President Trump’s voice, is the loudest and the strongest and bucking him is something people will do at their peril."
