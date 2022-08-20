Romney: Cheney will lose if she seeks 2024 Republican nomination

If Liz Cheney seeks the GOP’s presidential nomination in 2024, the outgoing congresswoman's bid will end in another defeat, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) predicts.

Driving the news: After losing her primary this month to a Trump-backed challenger, Cheney has indicated she will begin laying the groundwork for a potential run for the White House as an alternative for anti-Trump Republicans.

What he’s saying: "I don’t know if she really wants to do that. She would not become the nominee if she were to run. I can’t imagine that would occur," Romney told attendees at a Chamber of Commerce event in Utah on Thursday, per Deseret News.

Romney backed Cheney in her primary, but acknowledged her chances were slim “in the time of Trump,” according to Business Insider.

State of play: Cheney has been a vehement critic of Trump, and that's already cost her another term in Congress.

In addition to supporting his impeachment, she has worked closely with Democrats on the investigation into his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

"I believe that Donald Trump continues to pose a very grave threat and risk to our republic," Cheney said on the "Today" show. "And I think that defeating him is going to require a broad and united front of Republicans, Democrats and Independents, and that’s what I intend to be a part of."

Yes, but: Keeping Trump from winning the nomination if he ultimately runs again might be impossible, Romney said.