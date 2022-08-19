Republican Rep. Liz Cheney says she hopes former Vice President Mike Pence will testify before the House Jan. 6 committee soon, according to a new interview.

Why it matters: Pence was in the Capitol during the insurrection and faced death threats for resisting then-President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Pence has yet to testify before the committee, even though many of his aides have done so.

What she's saying: Cheney, the panel's vice chair, told ABC News that the committee has "been in discussions" with Pence's legal team about him potentially testifying in the near future.

"I would hope that he will do that," Cheney said, according to ABC News.

Cheney said she understands Pence has expressed concerns over executive privilege.

"I believe in executive privilege. I think it matters," she said. "But I also think that when the country has been through something, as grave as this was, everyone who has information has an obligation to step forward."

Background: The interview comes on the heels of Cheney — once a powerful House Republican — losing her primary in Wyoming, where a candidate endorsed by Trump won by a large margin.

The former president turned on Cheney after she voted to impeach him last year.

The big picture: Pence said at an event at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire this week that he would consider testifying "if there was an invitation to participate."

"You've heard me mention the Constitution a few times this morning. [Through] the Constitution, we have three co-equal branches of government and any invitation that would be directed to me, I would have to reflect on that," he said.

"It would be unprecedented in history for a vice president to be summoned to testify on Capitol Hill [...] But as I said, I don't want to prejudge. If ever any formal invitation [is] rendered to us, we'd give it due consideration," Pence said.

