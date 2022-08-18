45 mins ago - Technology
Scoop: Top gaming agent moves to private equity
Video game industry super-agent Ophir Lupu has joined Haveli Investments, one of the largest private equity funds focused on gaming.
Why it matters: One of the best-connected people in the business now has the funds to help shape the direction of myriad game companies.
- Lupu has rarely been a bold-faced name in games coverage, instead operating effectively in the background as an agent during a decade-long run at United Talent Agency. His clients have included Bioshock’s Ken Levine and Mortal Kombat chief creator Ed Boon.
- He’ll be an operating partner at Haveli.
Details: Haveli is trying to build a $750 million fund, according to a source familiar with the matter, more than the $500 million initially reported in February based on SEC filings.
- The Haveli fund was created by Brian Sheth, the gaming-savvy co-founder of Austin-based Vista Equity Partners, who is now focused on building a large video game fund.
- Haveli’s pitch will be oriented toward providing capital to a dozen or so largely established studios, to help them retain talent and take creative risks, a source familiar with their plans said.
- The fund’s first two disclosed deals: leading a $20 million investment in start-up Omeda Studios and an infusion into decades-old Montreal-based studio Behaviour Interactive.
- A rep for Haveli declined to comment.
The big picture: Money continues to pour into the game industry as companies merge and investors place bets on the next big thing.
- The industry saw more than $100 billion in deals in the first half of 2022, including $3.6 in disclosed private placements, according to Drake Star partners. Much of that is venture capital going into companies on the early end of things, but not all.
- “Private Equity firms have been increasingly more interested in the gaming space and many are eager to do deals,” Drake Star’s Michael Metzger tells Axios.
- He noted Carlyle’s acquisition of Jagex, General Atlantic’s investment in Tilting Point and Joffre Capital’s bid for Playtika.
