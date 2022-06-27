Private equity firm Joffre Capital has agreed to acquire a majority stake in gaming company Playtika at $21 a per share from a Chinese investment group, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: It's nearly a 46% premium to where Playtika stock ended trading on Monday.

Catch up quick: Playtika, founded in 2010, is an Israeli maker of casual mobile games and "social casino" games.

The company went public in January 2021 at $27 per share, representing an $11.1 billion valuation. As of Monday's close, its market cap was just shy of $6 billion.

It announced in February that it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a potential sale.

Details: Playtika shares would continue trading on the NASDAQ following the deal with Joffre, a tech-focused buyout firm led by James Lu, a former Baidu executive who also serves as chairman of LGTBQ dating app Grindr.