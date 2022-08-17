Sarah Palin, the former Alaska governor and Republican vice presidential nominee, has advanced to the November general election for the state's sole seat in the U.S. House, AP projects.

Why it matters: Palin, capitalizing on support from former President Trump, is mounting a political comeback after more than a decade out of elected office.

Driving the news: Palin joins Republican Nick Begich and Democrat Mary Peltola on the ballot, according to AP, which noted on Wednesday morning it's too early to call the fourth-placed candidate.

The trio will compete via a ranked-choice contest in the general election to fill the remaining months of the late Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska), who died in March after serving in the seat for 49 years.

Worth noting: Palin aligned herself closely to the former president throughout the campaign. Last week, Trump called into one of her rallies on the same day the FBI searched his Mar-a-Largo residence.

What to watch: Palin, Begich and Peltola also competed in a special election to replace Young and serve the remainder of his term. The results of that race won't be known until at least Aug. 31, AP reports.