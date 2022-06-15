Sarah Palin advances in Alaska House special election

Former Alaska Governor and Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin will advance to the special general election to replace deceased Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska), according to the Associated Press.

Why it matters: Palin is attempting her political comeback after more than a decade out of politics with support from former President Trump.

Driving the news: Palin finished first in a free-for-all primary field of dozens of candidates to succeed Young, who passed away in March.

Nick Begich, a GOP businessman who was challenging Young before his death, also advanced. The scion of a prominent Alaska Democratic political family, Begich positioned himself as a more establishment alternative to Palin.

The third and fourth-place runoff spots had yet to be called.

The state of play: While Palin finished first, that has little bearing on her chances in the general election, which is a four-candidate, ranked-choice contest.