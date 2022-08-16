Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Tuesday again called for the release of the FBI affidavit used as justification for the search at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, saying that without it, "we're flying blind in the dark."

Why it matters: Graham's remarks come as Republican lawmakers are pressing the Department of Justice and FBI to unseal the affidavit and release additional information related to the search.

Former President Trump also on Tuesday called for the release of the affidavit, writing on his Truth Social account: "In the interest of transparency, I call for the immediate release of the completely unredacted affidavit pertaining to this horrible and shocking break-in."

Driving the news: "When it comes to Trump there are no rules, every Republican should be suspicious of what's happened in the past, happening again," Graham, who last week also called for the release of the affidavit, said on Fox News.

"We need the affidavit, show your cards, Merrick Garland can't have it both ways, he can't give us the inventory of the warrant without telling us why it was necessary. ... Without the affidavit, we're flying blind in the dark," he said.

"The American people are going through too much pain, too much heartache on this endless effort to destroy Donald Trump."

The big picture: The Department of Justice on Monday said in a court filing that it opposes requests to unseal the affidavit, writing its release could "harm the government's ongoing criminal investigation."

The affidavit would lay out details about the investigation, including what prosecutors believed was the probable cause to warrant the search in the first place, the New York Times notes.

Yes, but: Unsealing an affidavit like the one used in the Trump search is an unusual move, Reuters notes.

What to watch: The federal judge overseeing the search warrant on Trump's Florida residence has scheduled a hearing for Thursday on whether to unseal the search warrant affidavit.

