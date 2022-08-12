House Republicans eye affidavit in call for more details on Trump search

The affidavit in support of the search warrant for former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence remains under seal, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) said Friday during a press conference urging the Justice Department to release more information.

The big picture: The affidavit would lay out details about the investigation, including what prosecutors believed was the probable cause to warrant the search in the first place, the New York Times notes.

"The real story will be with the release of the affidavit itself, which is not currently planned to be released, it is filed under seal," Fitzpatrick, a former FBI agent, said during the press conference held by Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee.

"The prosecution does have to repeatedly go back to the court and ask that it remain under seal. There is a baseline presumption that that document be released to the public in the interest of transparency."

"That's what's going to tell us really what most of us want to know," he said.

What they're saying: Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio), the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, on Friday urged for transparency in what led to the investigation.

"If these things rise to the level of national security threats, to which there is immediate need to enter the residence of a former president ... that should have a higher level of scrutiny, right?"

"But just tell us .... if there are rational answers for it, then [Attorney General Merrick Garland] needs to come to this committee to disclose what the classified information is, disclose what the national security threat is so that we know."

What to watch: By 3 p.m. on Friday, a federal judge in Florida will have an answer on whether Trump opposes the Justice Department's request to unseal parts of the search warrant executed at Mar-a-Lago.

