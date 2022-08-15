Trump: "Temperature has to be brought down" after Mar-a-Lago search

Former President Trump said Monday that the "temperature has to be brought down" amid a surge in threats to federal law enforcement after the search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

Driving the news: Trump also reiterated his attacks on the FBI over the investigation, saying that Americans are "not going to stand for another scam."

"People are so angry at what is taking place," Trump told Fox News, adding that his aides offered the Department of Justice "whatever we can do to help," but has not yet heard back from them on the offer.

"There has never been a time like this where law enforcement has been used to break into the house of a former president of the United States, and there is tremendous anger in the country — at a level that has never been seen before, other than during very perilous times," Trump said.

The DOJ did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

The big picture: Trump's remarks come one week after the FBI executed a search warrant on Trump's Florida residence as part of the DOJ's investigation into Trump's handling of presidential records.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security confirmed Sunday that they issued an unclassified joint intelligence bulletin last week warning of a spike in threats to federal law enforcement after the search.

Since the FBI searched Trump's Florida residence last Monday, according to the bulletin, threats have been coming in "primarily online and across multiple platforms," Politico, CBS News and other outlets reported.

