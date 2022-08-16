Skip to main content
Kinzinger: Trump and Pompeo set Afghanistan withdrawal "in motion"

Ivana Saric
Adam Kinzinger
Adam Kinzinger speaks during a Jan. 6 select committee hearing on July 21. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) on Tuesday warned Americans not to allow Republicans to "pretend" that the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan wasn't "set in motion" by former President Trump and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Why it matters: This week marks one year since the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan, an event that kick-started a decline in President Biden's polling numbers and was seized by Republicans as a defining issue.

What they're saying: "Do not let my colleagues pretend today that Trump and Pompeo didn’t set in motion the Afghanistan withdrawal. They did," Kinzinger tweeted on Tuesday.

  • "I knew Pompeo in the House. He was a hawk on Afghanistan until Trump. He knew better, he owns this as well," he added.
  • "Trump, Pompeo and Biden are all to blame."

