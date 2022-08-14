2 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Capitol Police investigating car crash, shooting near Supreme Court
U.S. Capitol Police are investigating a car crash and shooting that took place near the Supreme Court early Sunday morning, USCP announced in a statement.
Driving the news: Shortly after 4 a.m., a man drove his car into the vehicle barricade at East Capitol Street and Second Street, which was engulfed in flames as the man exited the vehicle, per the statement.
- The man then fired several shots into the air along East Capitol Street. He subsequently shot himself as Capitol Police were approaching him.
- Capitol Police noted that no other injuries were reported and it did not appear that any officers fired their guns.
- "At this time, it does not appear the man was targeting any Members of Congress," the statement added.
- The statement made no mention of a potential motive but noted that the shooter's background is being investigated.