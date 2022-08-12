Scoop: GOP plans effort to sabotage Inflation Reduction Act

House Republicans are planning to try to open up Democrats' $740 billion tax, climate and health care bill to a legal challenge after it passes, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The move is Republicans' way of showing their base that they're going to great lengths to kill the legislation, which is likely to be unanimously opposed by House Republicans.

"I would be shocked if anybody [in the GOP] voted for it," said Rep. Drew Ferguson (R-Ga.), the House Republican chief deputy whip.

Driving the news: Republicans, led by members of the right-wing House Freedom Caucus, plan to get "as many members as possible to vote by proxy" in order to deny Democrats a physical quorum, two senior Republican aides told Axios.

The bill would still pass, but Republicans hope a company affected by the tax provisions in the bill will then sue to challenge the law's constitutionality.

Fueling their plan is the fact that so many members are voting by proxy: there were 187 active proxy letters as of Friday afternoon, according to the House Clerk's office.

Context: The Constitution requires Congress to have a simple majority of its members present to pass legislation — in other words, a quorum.

However, the House passed a resolution at the start of the 117th Congress that stipulates proxy votes count towards that quorum.

Flashback: The Supreme Court in January declined to hear a challenge to proxy voting brought by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), leaving in place a lower court ruling that the House's ability to make its own rules under the Constitution's speech or debate clause is not subject to judicial review.