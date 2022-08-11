Skip to main content
Mulvaney: Possible FBI tipster would have to be "very close" to Trump

Jacob Knutson

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney told CNN Thursday that if someone inside Former President Trump's circle provided information to the FBI that led to its raid on Mar-a-Lago earlier this week, it was likely "somebody very close" to Trump.

Why it matters: A lawyer for Trump said Tuesday that the FBI, while executing a search warrant, removed about a dozen boxes held at Mar-a-Lago.

What they're saying: Mulvaney, who was Trump's acting chief of staff for 15 months, said he did not know of the safe at Mar-a-Lago that Trump claimed FBI agents opened while enforcing the search warrant.

  • "This would be someone who was handling things on day to day, who knew who documents were. It would be someone very close [to] the president," he said.
  • Mulvaney also conjectured that "there's probably six to eight people who had that kind of information."

