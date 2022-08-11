Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton told CNN Wednesday the Biden administration shouldn't negotiate with Iranian officials on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal as it drives actions like making him an assassination target.

Driving the news: The Department of Justice announced Wednesday that a member of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had been indicted over an alleged plot to kill Bolton. DOJ officials told former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he was also an assassination target, per Axios' Mike Allen.

The big picture: President Biden said last month he couldn't "wait forever" for Iran to respond to its proposal to resurrect the nuclear agreement and officials have been meeting in Vienna this month to discuss the matter.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted on Monday that a "final text" aimed at reviving the deal had been written following the talks between U.S., Iranian and EU officials.

Charges against Shahram Poursafi, also known as Mehdi Rezayi, were unsealed Wednesday showing he's accused of being involved in a plot to pay individuals $300,000 to kill Bolton in the U.S.

What they're saying: "It's a big mistake for the administration to continue to show weakness to Iran by begging to get back in the 2015 nuclear deal," Bolton said on CNN's "Situation Room."

"It encourages Tehran to engage in just these kinds of terrorist activities," he added.

The hawkish neoconservative told host Wolf Blitzer that it's "quite correct to say many other Americans are in the targets of this regime."

Of note: Bolton also posted his thanks on Twitter to the DOJ after it announced the charges against Poursafi:

Photo: John Bolton/Twitter