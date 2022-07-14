Biden: U.S. is "not going to wait forever" for Iran on nuclear deal

President Biden said in Jerusalem Thursday that the U.S. won't "wait forever" for Iran to respond to its proposal to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

Driving the news: The last round of indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran in Qatar two weeks ago ended with no progress and no date for another round of talks.

These talks might be the last chance for the parties to reach an agreement before the nuclear deal becomes irrelevant, as Iran has taken steps to advance its nuclear program and limit the work of UN inspectors.

Behind the scenes: Biden made the comments at a press conference with acting Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid after the two leaders held a private meeting that lasted for more than an hour.

Iran and Saudi normalization steps with Israel were the two issues Biden and Lapid discussed.

Israeli officials said Lapid asked Biden in the meeting how long the U.S. will continue talks with Iran. Lapid told Biden the Iranians are playing for time and the U.S. should put a deadline on the talks.

Israeli officials said Biden told Lapid in private the same thing he said about Iran in public at the press conference.

The big picture: After their meeting, Biden and Lapid signed the "Jerusalem Declaration" on the strategic relationship between the countries. One of the clauses in the declaration focused on Iran.

"The U.S. stresses that integral to this pledge is the commitment never to allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, and that it is prepared to use all elements of its national power to ensure that outcome," the declaration reads.

What they're saying: The differences of opinion in how to deal with the Iranian nuclear threat were clear at Thursday's press conference, with Lapid pushing for a tougher U.S. line.