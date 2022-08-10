Republican Brad Finstad wins special election for Minnesota House seat

Republican Brad Finstad won a special election Tuesday to fill the remainder of late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn's term in southern Minnesota's 1st Congressional District, the Associated Press reports.

The big picture: Finstad, a former legislator and USDA rural development director, defeated Democratic nominee and former Hormel CEO Jeff Ettinger.

Background: Hagedorn, a two-term GOP congressman, died in January of kidney cancer at age 59.

Finstad defeated a slate of rivals that included a conservative state legislator backed by the Freedom Caucus and the late congressman's wife, former Minnesota Republican Party chair Jennifer Carnahan, to win the GOP nomination in a May special primary.

Between the lines: The expansive Southern Minnesota district was considered a swing seat in recent elections. Hagedorn won by less than a percentage point in 2018, ending more than a decade of DFL control.

But political leanings in the largely rural district in farm country have shifted in the GOP's favor.

What's next: Finstad and Ettinger will go head to head again in November, when voters will decide who goes to Washington for a full term in the redrawn district.