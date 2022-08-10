Ahmaud Arbery's hometown dedicates street to him after sentencing in hate crime case

Ahmaud Arbery's hometown of Brunswick, Georgia, this week dedicated a street in honor of his legacy.

The big picture: The dedication occurred after a federal judge handed down another life sentence to Travis and Greg McMichael, two of three white men already in prison after being convicted in a state court for the Arbery's murder.

The McMichaels' former neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan received an additional 35-year federal sentence, after also already being sentenced to life in state prison, albeit with the chance for parole.

Details: The section of Albany Street will now be named Honorary Ahmaud Arbery Street and it will have signs designating it, per the Associated Press.

Arbery's parents, Wanda Cooper-Jones and Marcus Arbery, were present along with their attorney, Lee Merritt, and other supporters, the Savannah Morning News reports.

The crowd chanted "Long Live Ahmaud Arbery," and "say his name," as the street sign was unveiled.

Brunswick park will also be renamed after Arbery and Feb. 23 will be Ahmaud Arbery Day in Georgia, per the Savannah Morning News.

What they're saying: “My only prayer is that you all won’t forget his name,” Cooper-Jones said at the unveiling, according to the Savannah Morning News.

Merritt added that there was still unfinished business and that he "will not, and the family will not let me, let Glynn County off the hook, and neither should you."

