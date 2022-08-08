Ahmaud Arbery's murderer sentenced to life for hate crimes

Travis McMichael, one of three white men sentenced to life for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, was sentenced to another life sentence on federal hate crimes charges, a federal judge ruled Monday.

Driving the news: Judge Lisa Wood ruled she could not override standard procedure and send McMichael to federal prison before serving his state sentence, as McMichael had requested.

He had asked to serve his sentences in federal prison because of threats to his life from within state prison. McMichael's lawyer argued he would be facing a "backdoor death penalty" by going to state prison.

Why it matters: Federal sentencing is the final step in the prosecution of the three white men who have been found guilty both of murdering the 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery and of targeting him because of his race.

Arbery was a Black man jogging through their suburban Brunswick, Ga. neighborhood when the three men chased him, and Travis McMichael shot him.

Catch up quick: Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael were already sentenced to life in state prison without a possibility for parole on murder charges earlier this year.

Their former neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan—who took the now infamous video of Arbery's murder—was sentenced to 30 years in prison before a chance of parole.

Flashback: Judge Wood rejected a January plea deal for a 30-year sentence negotiated between the McMichaels' lawyers and federal prosecutors after protests from Arbery's family.

What they're saying: "I read in the newspaper every day that you were scared for your life. What did you think Ahmaud was when you chased him down?" Arbery's aunt, Ruby Arbery said to the court. She asked that the defendants serve their sentences in state prison.

"I don't want them to have an easy life. Because we will never have an easy life again," she said.

What's next: McMichael has 14 days to file an appeal.

