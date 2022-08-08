Michigan's attorney general is requesting a special prosecutor to investigate alleged election breaches concerning her Trump-endorsed challenger, Matthew DePerno, Reuters first reported Sunday.

Why it matters: DePerno was previously accused of profiting off 2020 election conspiracies by Republican state senators, per Axios Detroit's Samuel Robinson.

Driving the news: The request is part of a joint investigation by Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan State Police into "a conspiracy to unlawfully obtain access to voting machines used in the 2020 General Election," according to a petition for the appointment of a special prosecutor, obtained by Politico.

The request was made to the Michigan Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating Council, an autonomous entity within the state Department of Attorney General.

What they're saying: DePerno's campaign manager Tyson Shepard said in a statement on Sunday night that Nessel has a "history of targeting and persecuting her political enemies."

Read the petition, via DocumentCloud:

