Biden leaves White House isolation for first time in 18 days

President Biden traveled to Rehoboth Beach in Delaware on Sunday, following his COVID-19 isolation.

Why it matters: This is the first time the president has left the White House in 18 days and the first time he has seen first lady Jill Biden since July 20, according to the White House.

“I’m feeling good,” the president told reporters as he prepared to board Marine One on Sunday.

Driving the news: The president tested negative for the second time on Sunday morning, Biden's doctor, Kevin O'Connor, wrote in a letter.

The president tested negative on Saturday after seven straight days of testing positive from a "rebound" COVID case, the White House said.

The president will be monitored daily due to his rebound positivity, Biden's doctor, Kevin O'Connor, wrote in a letter Saturday.

What's next: The president and first lady plan to visit Kentucky on Monday after the devastating floods there.

