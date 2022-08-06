Renewing its strikes on Gaza on Saturday, the Israeli military said it was prepared for a "week of operations," while the Islamic Jihad group continued to fire dozens of rockets from the enclave towards southern and central Israel.

The big picture: At least 15 Palestinians, including a 5-year-old girl and a senior Islamic Jihad member, have been killed and over 120 wounded since Israel began striking Gaza on Friday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said without differentiating between civilian and militant casualties.

The Israeli military said 13 Islamic Jihad members, including commander Tayseer al-Jabari, have been killed, and over 200 rockets have been fired from Gaza since Friday night.

IDF spokesperson Ran Kochav said in a briefing with reporters on Saturday morning that Israel is not holding any ceasefire negotiations. He said the IDF is preparing for a week-long operation that could take longer if needed.

Driving the news: The latest violence began on Friday after Israel launched air raids in Gaza amid rising tensions over the arrest of an Islamic Jihad member in the occupied West Bank earlier this week.

Israeli officials said they had intelligence that showed that Islamic Jihad was preparing to conduct attacks against Israel and the strikes in Gaza were meant to "remove a concrete threat against Israeli civilians."

Palestinian leaders, meanwhile, condemned the Israeli strikes and blamed Israel for the latest escalation. "The international community must press Israel to stop its aggression," the Palestinian president's office said.

Islamic Jihad vowed to retaliate, saying the group has "no red lines."

State of play: The latest round of violence comes after a year of relative calm in Gaza following a devastating 11-day war in May 2021.

While the economic situation in Gaza has slightly improved since then, minimal rebuilding has taken place, and the enclave — home to more than 2 million Palestinians — continues to face high rates of poverty.

Israel closed Gaza border crossings earlier this week, exacerbating fuel shortages. Gaza's lone power plant shut down at noon local time on Saturday due to the shortages and said it would significantly reduce electricity.

What to watch: The violence threatens to escalate into a much bigger conflict if Hamas, which controls Gaza, joins the Islamic Jihad in the fighting.