Four people were injured in an apparent lightning strike near the White House on Thursday, officials said.

Driving the news: Two men and two women were transported to area hospitals with "critical life threatening injuries" following the incident at D.C.'s Lafayette Park, according to the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department (DC Fire and EMS).

Officers witnessed the lightning strike and immediately began to render aid to the four victims, according to a fire department spokesperson.

The big picture: The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area Thursday evening.

There was a "6 stroke flash near the White House that hit the same point on the ground" at 6:49 p.m, analyst Chris Vagasky told the Washington Post.

That means six individual surges of electricity hit the same point on the ground within half a second, he said.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Andrew Freedman: Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and abundant cloud-to-ground lightning swept across the D.C. area during the evening rush hour, with warnings issued by the National Weather Service.