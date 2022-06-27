2 hours ago - Politics & Policy
White House public tours return to full schedule in July
Public tours of the White House will resume a full operating schedule beginning in mid-July, the White House announced on Monday.
Driving the news: The White House suspended public tours in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, per CNN. Tours resumed in April of this year on a limited schedule.
The details: The full operating schedule will start on July 19, per the White House.
- Tours will happen Tuesday through Saturday of every week from 8am to 12:30pm. The schedule is "subject to change," per the announcement. Congressional Tour Operators can submit requests for the full schedule beginning today.
- The White House says it will continue to monitor COVID-19 and take recommendations from the CDC.
- People who have tested positive for COVID-19, have COVID-19 symptoms or been in close contact with someone confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19, should stay home, per the announcement.