National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan expressed concern to Iranian American journalist and activist Masih Alinejad on Wednesday over her safety "following the arrest of an armed individual" outside her New York home, the White House said.

The big picture: Alinejad was targeted in an alleged kidnapping plot by Iranian intelligence operatives last year. A man is facing federal charges after police say they arrested a suspect who turned up at her Brooklyn home last week was found with an AK-47 assault rifle in a car nearby, per CBS News.

Details: In a call with Alinejad and her husband, Kambiz Foroohar, Sullivan "affirmed that the U.S. Government will use all tools at its disposal to disrupt and deter threats from Iran, including those which target U.S. citizens and dissidents living in the United States," per a readout from National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson.

Sullivan conveyed to the couple that "the United States stands with Alinejad and all those in Iran who demand equal rights and dignity," according to Watson.

What she's saying: Alinejad delivered a message to the Iranian regime on CNN on Monday, saying: "Go to hell. I'm not scared of you. ... You can kill me, but you cannot kill the idea. The idea is just fighting for freedom, dignity."

What to watch: Alinejad has called on President Biden to expel Iranian diplomats from the U.S. in response.