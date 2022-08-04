Australia passes landmark climate bill to cut emissions by 43% by 2030

Australia's House of Representatives has passed the federal government's bill by 89 votes to 55 to cut the country's emissions by 43% below 2005 levels by 2030.

Why it matters: The landmark bill enshrines into law the Labor government's environmental election pledge in a country where fossil-fuel exports have for a long time been in high demand while also facing a series of climate-change related extreme weather events in recent years, from deadly wildfires to flooding.

The bill was the first to be introduced into the Australian Parliament after it returned last week following the center-left Labor Party's election win in May.

