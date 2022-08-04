17 mins ago - Energy & Environment
Australia passes landmark climate bill to cut emissions by 43% by 2030
Australia's House of Representatives has passed the federal government's bill by 89 votes to 55 to cut the country's emissions by 43% below 2005 levels by 2030.
Why it matters: The landmark bill enshrines into law the Labor government's environmental election pledge in a country where fossil-fuel exports have for a long time been in high demand while also facing a series of climate-change related extreme weather events in recent years, from deadly wildfires to flooding.
- The bill was the first to be introduced into the Australian Parliament after it returned last week following the center-left Labor Party's election win in May.
