Australians vote out Scott Morrison's conservative coalition

Australians voted out Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday, potentially paving a way for the country's opposition to form a coalition government to replace his center-right Liberal-National coalition.

The latest: Morrison conceded defeat Saturday night despite outstanding uncounted votes, according AP.

What they're saying: “I believe it’s very important that this country has certainty. I think it’s very important this country can move forward,” Morrison said.

“And particularly over the course of this week with the important meetings that are being held, I think it’s vitally important there’s a very clear understanding about the government of this country,” he added.

Why it matters: Early poll results showed opposition leader Anthony Albanese’s Labor Party winning at least 70 seats of the 76 needed to form a government in the country's House of Representative, according to the New York Times.

It was not yet known if the Labor Party could reach the necessary 76 seats to achieve a majority government, though it can form a coalition government through alliances with independent and minor-party winners.

Doing so would end the conservative coalition government's nine years of governance in Australia and would mark Labor's fourth victory in federal elections since World War II.

Yes, but: If it can't form a government, it could result in a rare hung parliament and a minority government, which hasn't occurred since 2013.

The big picture: Early results suggest that Morrison, who took office in 2018, may have exhausted voters with his combative style of governing, according to the Washington Post.