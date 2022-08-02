The summer of sharing: People are renting their boats, pools and more

It's the summer of sharing, as people seeking a taste of the luxe lifestyle book everything from boats to swimming pools on flourishing, Airbnb-style rental marketplaces.

Why it matters: People can increasingly rent the lifestyle they desire for a fraction of the cost of ownership. That's created a cottage industry for entrepreneurs to manage their own mini-fleets of rental cars, boats or homes for listing.

The big picture: Fifteen years after Airbnb debuted as a cheap hotel alternative, peer-to-peer sharing is established in our culture. You can now rent someone else's home, car, swimming pool, backyard, private tennis court and more.

Pool-sharing site Swimply, for example, has boomed amid the pandemic. It has hosted more than 150,000 bookings on its platform this year, up from just 800 in 2019, a spokeswoman says. It's now planning to add tennis courts, private gyms and more.

Explore Eden is building an online marketplace to connect campers with private landowners.

Driving the news: Miami-based Boatsetter this week raised $38 million to expand its business, which counts 50,000 boat listings in 700 locations worldwide and aims to reinvent the $60 billion boating industry.

The Series B round was co-led by Level Equity. Reddit co-founder and entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian is also an investor, along with Certares.

Details: Boatsetter, co-founded in 2014, matches boat owners with people who want to get out on the water.

Users can rent boats by the hour or day — or grab yachts for longer luxury vacations.

Inexperienced boaters can hire licensed captains.

Of note: Unlike other watercraft rental companies (like GetMyBoat), Boatsetter is the first to offer peer-to-peer boat rental insurance, says Jaclyn Baumgarten, co-founder and CEO.

"The No. 1 challenge I had to solve was insurance," Baumgarten tells Axios, noting that most recreational boat insurance policies are voided if the owner rents out their vessel.

What we're seeing: Peer-to-peer sharing is becoming more professional and less about earning a little extra cash to offset the cost of your car or boat.

Airbnb's founders started out renting air mattresses on the floor to offset their rent, but many of its listings are now owned and managed by real estate professionals.

That's true at Boatsetter, too. One Miami-based captain, for example, lists six boats for rent and nets about $100,000 annually from her charter business, says Baumgarten.

The same is happening at peer-to-peer car rental site Turo, where one Miami entrepreneur lists 22 vehicles for rent, often packaging them with Airbnb properties he also manages. He told Axios he can pocket a $30,000 profit in a good month.

A different business model comes from Kindred, a members-only home-swapping network that started among a group of friends seeking a change of scenery for remote work during the pandemic.

It's a "give-to-get" model: You earn points toward booking a place by renting out your own home.

Membership is $300 a year and entitles you to rent other members' homes for about $30 a night — far below a typical hotel or Airbnb. Longer stays are cheaper, and cleaning costs are extra.

"Psychologically speaking, there's something nice about knowing that everyone staying in your home has also listed their home on the platform," says Talia Goldberg, a partner at Kindred investor Bessemer Venture Partners. "There's a level of trust; I want people to respect my home, just as they want someone to respect theirs."

The catch: You have to be "accepted" as a member while Kindred matches supply and demand. Right now, Kindred lists over 500 homes across 20 U.S. cities.

The bottom line: What's mine is yours — for a fee — in the new sharing economy.