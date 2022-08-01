Michael Pompeo criticized the Biden administration for warning House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) against traveling to Taiwan during the congressional visit she's leading to Asia.

What he's saying: The Trump administration secretary of state told WABC 77 AM's "Cats Roundtable" to "allow America to be bullied by Chinese propaganda" following Biden's phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping "would send a really bad message to our friends in the region: the Australians, the South Koreans, the Japanese."

Driving the news: Pelosi announced plans Sunday for the delegation to visit Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan, but Taiwan was not mentioned after President Biden and military officials raised concern about visiting Taipei and China's government warned of "strong and resolute measures" if she did go there.

Pompeo told "Cats Roundtable" host John Catsimatidis, "I don't agree with Speaker Pelosi very often, but she made it clear that she wanted to go visit, on her own, to visit Taiwan, an independent, sovereign nation. And now, the Biden administration is saying, 'Well, maybe that's not smart.'"

The big picture: China's government warned Saturday it would conduct military exercises off the coast opposite Taiwan amid rising concern that Beijing's military may invade the self-governing island sooner than expected.

Washington recognizes that Beijing considers Taiwan to be part of "one China," but the U.S. opposes any attempts to change the island's democratic status by force.

Representatives for the Biden administration did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

