Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder on Thursday testified before a congressional committee about the team's history of workplace misconduct, the Associated Press reports.

The big picture: Snyder has been accused of sexual harassment as well as creating a hostile work environment within the Commanders' organization. He has denied these allegations.

Driving the news: A spokesperson for the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform told AP that Synder gave a deposition virtually and in private Thursday morning.

Snyder agreed to testify voluntarily after the committee collaborated with his legal teams on the terms of the deposition.

Details of the deposition were not made public. The committee can decide what information gets released.

What they're saying: "Snyder has committed to providing full and complete testimony, and to answer the Committee’s questions about his knowledge of and contributions to the Commanders’ toxic work environment, as well as his efforts to interfere with the NFL’s internal investigation, without hiding behind non-disclosure or other confidentiality agreements," the spokesperson told AP.

Flashback: Snyder has faced harassment allegations and political pressure after Congress called on the NFL to publicly release the findings of its own investigation into Snyder last year, Axios' Cuneyt Dill reports.