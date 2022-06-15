Daniel Snyder, the owner of the Washington Commanders, is declining to testify before a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing next week on workplace misconduct in the NFL, Axios has learned.

Driving the news: Snyder informed the committee today that he will be unable to attend the scheduled June 22 hearing over concerns he and his legal team have over due process, according to a source close to Snyder.

“Although Mr. Snyder remains willing to cooperate with the Committee—as he has done in the past— for the reasons set forth below, he is unable to accept the Committee’s invitation to testify at the scheduled hearing,” Karen Patton Seymour, Snyder’s attorney, wrote to the committee, according to a letter obtained by Axios.

The big picture: Snyder’s decision not to appear before Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney’s hearing will deprive her of a high-profile witness into her investigation into workplace misconduct at the Commanders.

“The Committee’s goal has been to uncover the truth about the culture of harassment and abuse at the Washington Commanders, to hold accountable those responsible, and to better protect workers across the country,” Maloney said when she announced her hearing.

The NFL team is facing allegations from some former employees, including cheerleaders, that there was widespread sexual harassment at the franchise.

Go deeper: The team faces other allegations and investigations, including questions into whether it withheld some ticket revenue from the rest of the league, Axios has reported.