Jeers and cheers: Greeting Washington's new Commanders
The new name of Washington's football team was met with jeers, some cheers — and a steady onslaught of mockery.
What they're saying: “I say to people, 'Give it a chance,’” said Super Bowl-winning Washington quarterback Joe Theismann on the Today Show unveiling. “Because social media's like, 'I don't like it.' Give it a chance to sort of sink in a little bit and I think you'll like it as much as we do."
Why it matters: The franchise's reboot is an attempt to re-energize a drained fanbase and the complicated politics behind building a new stadium.
- Hours after the rebranding was made official, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared: “The next chapter for the Washington Commanders should be a return to winning, right here in D.C.”
- But D.C. Council members shot back, with the chair telling the Washington Post he doesn't want the city paying for a new stadium. He added he's troubled by allegations of sexual harassment within the organization.
- A group of Virginia politicians met with team executives late last year to consider plans for a move to Loudoun or Prince William counties, the Post reported.
Driving the memes: Some are delighted to riff the name and call it the Washington Commies.
- It's already fodder for fight songs:
♫ Hail to the Commies
Hail, Victory
Comrades on the Warpath
Fight the bourgeoisie ♫— Twitter user @StuScottBooyahs
- There are graphics with divisive owner Dan Snyder transposed as a strongman Supreme Leader figure.
- A Virginia high-speed-rail advocate opposed to taxpayers footing a new stadium dug in:
The bottom line: More than anything else, on-field success will determine the popularity of the franchise. It becomes much easier to root for the Commanders if they start winning.
One last joke to go: Many harped on the new initials WC, a.k.a water closet. Not great for a team already associated with raw sewage (allegedly!!) raining down at FedEx Field.
