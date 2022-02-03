Jeers and cheers: Greeting Washington's new Commanders

The new name of Washington's football team was met with jeers, some cheers — and a steady onslaught of mockery.

What they're saying: “I say to people, 'Give it a chance,’” said Super Bowl-winning Washington quarterback Joe Theismann on the Today Show unveiling. “Because social media's like, 'I don't like it.' Give it a chance to sort of sink in a little bit and I think you'll like it as much as we do."

Why it matters: The franchise's reboot is an attempt to re-energize a drained fanbase and the complicated politics behind building a new stadium.

Hours after the rebranding was made official, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared: “The next chapter for the Washington Commanders should be a return to winning, right here in D.C.”

But D.C. Council members shot back, with the chair telling the Washington Post he doesn't want the city paying for a new stadium. He added he's troubled by allegations of sexual harassment within the organization.

A group of Virginia politicians met with team executives late last year to consider plans for a move to Loudoun or Prince William counties, the Post reported.

Driving the memes: Some are delighted to riff the name and call it the Washington Commies.

It's already fodder for fight songs:

♫ Hail to the Commies

Hail, Victory

Comrades on the Warpath

Fight the bourgeoisie ♫

— Twitter user @StuScottBooyahs

There are graphics with divisive owner Dan Snyder transposed as a strongman Supreme Leader figure.

A Virginia high-speed-rail advocate opposed to taxpayers footing a new stadium dug in:

The bottom line: More than anything else, on-field success will determine the popularity of the franchise. It becomes much easier to root for the Commanders if they start winning.

One last joke to go: Many harped on the new initials WC, a.k.a water closet. Not great for a team already associated with raw sewage (allegedly!!) raining down at FedEx Field.