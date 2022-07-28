The CDC issued a warning Wednesday after a potentially deadly bacteria was found in the Gulf Coast region of Mississippi near the homes of two people who were hospitalized after becoming sick.

Why it matters: It's the first time the bacterium Burkholderia pseudomallei has been detected in water and soil samples in the U.S., according to the CDC's health alert. "This bacterium causes a rare and serious disease called melioidosis," the CDC said.

The big picture: Melioidosis, also known as Whitmore's disease, is "highly endemic" in places such as Thailand and northern Australia, but most healthy people who come into contact with the bacteria don't develop the disease, the CDC notes.

"The most common underlying conditions that make a person more likely to become sick with or die from melioidosis include diabetes, excessive alcohol use, chronic lung disease, chronic kidney disease, and immunosuppressive conditions," per the CDC.

"Worldwide, 10-50% of melioidosis cases result in death."

Driving the news: Health authorities launched an investigation after two Gulf Coast region of southern Mississippi who didn't know each other but lived in close proximity to one another were diagnosed with melioidosis in July 2020 and May 2022, respectively, according to the CDC.

"Genomic sequencing data revealed the two patients were infected by the same novel strain from the Western Hemisphere," the CDC said. "Both patients were hospitalized with sepsis due to pneumonia and had known risk factors for melioidosis."

The two residents have since recovered following antibiotic therapy.

Worth noting: "Melioidosis is an opportunistic infection, with disease developing after only one of every 4,600 exposures," according to a 2019 study that noted the disease was estimated to kill almost 90,000 people globally every year.