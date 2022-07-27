Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is joining NewsNation, a 24/7 cable news network owned by Nexstar Media Group.

Why it matters: Cuomo has been off air since he was indefinitely suspended last November following revelations about his involvement in the management of his brother's sexual harassment scandal. He was later fired by the network.

The big picture: It's a huge get for the network, which has struggled to post big ratings since re-launching with the NewsNation branding under the Nexstar umbrella in 2021.

The network has seen on average around 50,000 viewers during its prime-time hours this year, per Nielsen ratings. By comparison, Fox News typically sees more than 2 million, while CNN and MSNBC see less than half of that typically.

Details: Cuomo will host his own prime-time show for the network beginning this fall, according to a statement from NewsNation. The network didn't reveal which hour he would take the anchor seat.

What they're saying: "NewsNation believes in the work I am doing with the Chris Cuomo Project and I look forward to building something special here - covering news wherever it happens and having conversations that cater to common concerns and solutions rather than political parties or the political circus," said Cuomo in a statement announcing the news on Tuesday night.

"Chris joins our growing team of seasoned, award-winning journalists and will further our efforts to continue to ensure fairness and transparency in our news reporting and talk shows,” said Sean Compton, Nexstar Media Inc.’s President of Networks.

For the record: Cuomo appeared on NewsNation for his first major TV interview since he was fired last year. In the interview, he denied manipulating the press to help his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).

Details of his hiring were first reported by The Daily Beast.

Catch up quick: Cuomo had been with CNN since 2013. He was recruited by former CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker to co-host CNN's morning show before moving to the 9p.m. primetime hour.

After being fired from CNN in December, Cuomo engaged in a legal battle with the network in an attempt to win a $125 million arbitration award for wrongful termination.

Cuomo used to host a radio show for SiriusXM, but left the show shortly after he was fired from CNN. Earlier this month, he introduced a new podcast called The Chris Cuomo Podcast.

In the week leading up to his firing, CNN was informed of a new sexual harassment allegation against Chris Cuomo, per the New York Times.

