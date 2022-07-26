President Biden completed his five-day course of Paxlovid, a coronavirus treatment medication, and his COVID-19 symptoms are "almost completely resolved," his physician wrote in a letter on Tuesday.

What they're saying: "His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear," wrote his physician Kevin O'Connor.

"The President now feels well enough to resume his physical activity regimen," he added.

O'Connor said Biden will continue his fifth day of isolation on Tuesday.

The big picture: Biden said Monday that he hopes to get "back to work in person at the end of this week."

Biden had 17 potential close contacts after testing positive for COVID but as of Monday, none had tested positive, White House coronavirus response coordinator Ashish Jha said.

