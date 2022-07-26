37 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Biden completes five-day Paxlovid course
President Biden completed his five-day course of Paxlovid, a coronavirus treatment medication, and his COVID-19 symptoms are "almost completely resolved," his physician wrote in a letter on Tuesday.
What they're saying: "His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear," wrote his physician Kevin O'Connor.
- "The President now feels well enough to resume his physical activity regimen," he added.
- O'Connor said Biden will continue his fifth day of isolation on Tuesday.
The big picture: Biden said Monday that he hopes to get "back to work in person at the end of this week."
- Biden had 17 potential close contacts after testing positive for COVID but as of Monday, none had tested positive, White House coronavirus response coordinator Ashish Jha said.
